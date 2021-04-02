TREASURE tops Oricon Daily Chart, Cho Yi Hyun offered lead in School 2021 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 1. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Quite a few major things have happened on April 1. From Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War’s premiere to BTS’ Japanese single Film Out’s release - there might be some news that you might have missed out on. Take a look at some of the key news to stay updated with the happenings of the Korean entertainment industry!

APink’s Chorong files a defamation case against childhood friend

In a bizarre change of events, APink member Chorong’s childhood friend, identified only as “Kim” has been threatening her with false accusations of her private life, “coercing her to retire from the entertainment industry”. Chorong’s agency, Play M Entertainment released a statement saying that they have filed a criminal complaint at Gangnam Police Station for defamation.

Actor Cho Yi Hyun is in talks for laying the female lead in School 2021

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama, School 2021 is scheduled to release in August this year and has finalised the male lead as WEi’s Kim Yo Han. The actress Cho Yi Hyun has been seen in dramas such as ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘My Country’ and ‘How to Buy A Friend’. SPoTV news reported that a source from her agency, Artist Company has confirmed that the star has received an offer and is currently reviewing it.

TREASURE reaches No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily Album Chart with Japanese album

The group released their debut Japanese album titled ‘THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT’ on March 31 and immediately rose to the top position on Line Music’s Top 100 chart. It even reached the top spots on Japan’s iTunes and Rakuten Music. The album features all the 12 Korean songs’ Japanese version, with an addition of the anime’s theme song, ‘BEAUTIFUL’.

GOT 7 Youngjae and actress Im Na Young selected as models for LEVI’s new collection

Levi’s Korea uploaded a film and an image of GOT7’s Youngjae and singer/actress Im Na Young as the campaign models for its new collection called Red. According to X-Sports News, the collection is aimed at targeting the MZ generation (Millennial plus Gen Z). The film has the two young singers groove to the music while donning the denim fashion and going from cool to casual fits. Check out the video and the image below:

Want to know what else happened in the day? Scroll through the Korean section and expand your knowledge! Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter too!

Share your comment ×