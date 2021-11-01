TREASURE unveils 1st poster of thrilling web series 'High School Horror Stories' to premiere on THIS date

TEUME, we have some good news for you! TREASURE members are kicking off a thriller web series 'High School Horror Stories' on November 12. An 8-episode mystery high-teen horror genre, the series will be released every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on TREASURE's YouTube channel.

The official poster for 'High School Horror Stories' depicts an eerie aura, raising excitement for its upcoming release. The creepy skull image towering above the high school, gives off a sense of fear as well as pulsating excitement, as to what can happen. The details for the drama is not unveiled yet, but fans are excited to watch this mini-series which promises thrill, horror and spine-chilling excitement. In addition, it raised the expectations of global fans by arousing curiosity about the narrative and the growing web drama production scale of 'The Old Ghost Story'.

Meanwhile, TREASURE held their first-ever fan meeting 'TREASURE 1st Private Stage [TEU-DAY]'. The fan meeting was held on October 2 as both an offline and online event, allowing them to meet their fans from all around the globe. 'TEU-DAY' was a particularly meaningful event as it was the first official meeting between TREASURE and their fans TREASURE MAKER.

After the encore stage 'EVERYDAY,' TREASURE wrote the message “1st OOOOOOO coming soon see you there” on the acrylic board in front of the camera, raising further anticipation for what TREASURE will bring next. We are anticipating a fantastic comeback soon! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

