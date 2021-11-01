TREASURE unveils 1st poster of thrilling web series 'High School Horror Stories' to premiere on THIS date

by Anwaya Mane   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
The official poster for 'High School Horror Stories'
The official poster for 'High School Horror Stories' (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)
Advertisement

TEUME, we have some good news for you! TREASURE members are kicking off a thriller web series 'High School Horror Stories' on November 12. An 8-episode mystery high-teen horror genre, the series will be released every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on TREASURE's YouTube channel.

The official poster for 'High School Horror Stories' depicts an eerie aura, raising excitement for its upcoming release. The creepy skull image towering above the high school, gives off a sense of fear as well as pulsating excitement, as to what can happen. The details for the drama is not unveiled yet, but fans are excited to watch this mini-series which promises thrill, horror and spine-chilling excitement. In addition, it raised the expectations of global fans by arousing curiosity about the narrative and the growing web drama production scale of 'The Old Ghost Story'.

Meanwhile, TREASURE held their first-ever fan meeting 'TREASURE 1st Private Stage [TEU-DAY]'. The fan meeting was held on October 2 as both an offline and online event, allowing them to meet their fans from all around the globe. 'TEU-DAY' was a particularly meaningful event as it was the first official meeting between TREASURE and their fans TREASURE MAKER.

After the encore stage 'EVERYDAY,' TREASURE wrote the message “1st OOOOOOO coming soon see you there” on the acrylic board in front of the camera, raising further anticipation for what TREASURE will bring next. We are anticipating a fantastic comeback soon! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TREASURE to host first ever global online and offline fan meeting on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: YG Entertainment


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
View All