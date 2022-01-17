TREASURE unveils the first concept poster for the first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE'

TREASURE has released a concept poster for their highly-anticipated first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' due to release on February 15. In the teaser poster, TREASURE members are dressed in white with the colourful backdrop of an inflated hot air balloon/parachute adding colour to the exciting concept poster.

Previously, on January 1, YG announced that TREASURE would be making their first comeback in over a year sometime in 2022. TREASURE has previously released three single albums titled 'The First Step,' which culminated in their first studio album 'The First Step: Treasure Effect' in January 2021.

You can check out the poster below:

The 12 member boy group consists of- Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan was formed in 2019 through its reality-survival program YG Treasure Box, which aired in 2018. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, 'The First Step: Chapter One', their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career, making them one of the best new K-pop groups!

