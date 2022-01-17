TREASURE unveils the first concept poster for the first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE'

by Anwaya Mane   |  Published on Jan 17, 2022 08:36 AM IST  |  5.9K
   
TREASURE members pose for the concept photo of 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE'
TREASURE members pose for the concept photo of 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)
Advertisement

TREASURE has released a concept poster for their highly-anticipated first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' due to release on February 15. In the teaser poster, TREASURE members are dressed in white with the colourful backdrop of an inflated hot air balloon/parachute adding colour to the exciting concept poster.

Previously, on January 1, YG announced that TREASURE would be making their first comeback in over a year sometime in 2022. TREASURE has previously released three single albums titled 'The First Step,' which culminated in their first studio album 'The First Step: Treasure Effect' in January 2021.

You can check out the poster below:

The 12 member boy group consists of-  Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan was formed in 2019 through its reality-survival program YG Treasure Box, which aired in 2018. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, 'The First Step: Chapter One', their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career, making them one of the best new K-pop groups!

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TREASURE to finally make their comeback with ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!