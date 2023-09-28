TREASURE’s Doyoung's knight in shiny armour look at Incheon airport is one we didn’t know we needed

TREASURE consists of members Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. The BONA BONA singers who have amazing dance, rap and vocal skills have been making out-of-the-box fashion choices too and trying something new. On September 25, member Doyoung was spotted wearing a sweater which took inspiration from a knight’s armour.

Doyoung sports daring and fun fit

TREASURE’s member Doyoung who is known for his dancing wore a peculiar outfit at Incheon airport on September 25. He has experimented with his airport looks several times but this was his boldest till now. The DARARI singer surprised the fans and paparazzi by showing up wearing a sweater with a knight’s armour printed on it. No, he didn’t just stop there and added a cap which looked like a knight’s helmet to complete the outfit. The cap covered most of his face and only his eyes were visible. Doyoung perfectly cosplayed as a knight on the top half and paired it with a pair of black jeans. Somehow the idol managed to make it work. His interesting outfit choice got the fans laughing and appreciating his fashion sense. A fan explained through their tweet, “It’s not Halloween. It’s not a punishment. It’s just Doyoung’s airport fashion”.

In the past too Doyoung has taken risks and showed up in daring garments. Once, Doyoung had once worn a hoodie with a pixelated design and uneven seams. Another time, he wore a very colourful and cute pair of pants which had stuffed animals attached to them. Teddy bears have been a signature piece in his fashion. He has been spotted wearing pieces with teddy bears.

TREASURE’s current activities

On September 1, it was reported that TREASURE will be releasing a new music video for their song B.O.M.B from the new LP REBOOT. REBOOT is their second album and has entered several charts and was received well.

On September 26, it was also announced that the band will be having a concert this December, the 2023 TREASURE CONCERT REBOOT IN SEOUL. This would be their first solo concert after more than a year.



