TREASURE's Haruto to be absent from a few REBOOT promotions due to grandfather’s bad health

On July 27, 2023, YG Entertainment made a heartfelt announcement, delivering unfortunate news to fans of the beloved K-Pop idol group, TREASURE. Haruto, one of the ten talented members, will be sitting out the group's upcoming schedule in light of his grandfather's illness. The news comes ahead of the scheduled release of TREASURE's highly-anticipated second full-length album, REBOOT, which is set to make its debut on July 28.

The agency's statement

In a statement issued to the public, YG Entertainment expressed their gratitude to the loyal fans who consistently cherish and support TREASURE.

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We extend our gratitude to all the fans who always cherish and support TREASURE.

Ahead of the scheduled release of TREASURE’s 2nd full album ‘REBOOT’ on July 28, we would like to inform you that our member Haruto will not be able to participate in the ‘REBOOT’ activities due to his grandfather’s illness.

We apologize for causing concern with this sudden news. We ask for your understanding, and he plans to return as soon as possible to meet the fans. We ask for your continued interest and support for the activities of TREASURE’s 2nd full album REBOOT which will be released tomorrow."

TREASURE’s upcoming album REBOOT

Prior to the news of Haruto's absence, TREASURE had already been garnering attention with their visually stunning visual film for REBOOT. The teaser video showcased the group's undeniable charisma as they donned elegant white outfits, exuding a commanding presence that captivated viewers. The release of the visual film further heightened the excitement among their devoted fans, who eagerly await the album's official launch. REBOOT boasts a total of ten tracks, including the title track, BONA BONA, which is set to make its debut on the same day as the album release, July 28. In celebration of the comeback, TREASURE has a special live event planned at 8 PM KST on the release day.

As the clock ticks down to the release date of July 28, 2023, fans of TREASURE eagerly anticipate the unveiling of REBOOT, their second full-length album. Despite the unfortunate absence of Haruto during the upcoming promotional activities, the group's fans remain steadfast in their support and wish for Haruto's grandfather to have a swift and full recovery.

