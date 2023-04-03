TREASURE’s Jaehyuk almost catches on fire as flamethrower on stage malfunctions; Fans react furiously

Boy group TREASURE is currently on its 2023 tour ‘HELLO’. On the Bangkok leg of the tour, something unexpected happened. As group member Jaehyuk headed towards the stage, he passed by a flamethrower that happened to coincidently malfunction exactly when Jaehyuk was nearby. The TREASURE member almost caught on fire before he quickly distanced himself from the stage prop and saved himself. Fellow members were quick to react to the same and stopped their performance to help Jaehyuk out.

After the accident

Jaehyuk then stepped away from the stage for some time and came back with a large bandage on his right hand that was previously closest to the flamethrower. Shortly after, Jaehyuk was seen without the bandage thereby assuring fans that the accident hadn’t caused much damage. However, since the accident could have caused severe damage, netizens’ reaction to it was filled with fury and frustration. In their respective reactions, netizens could be seen expressing their disbelief, anger, and frustration over the accident. A better portion of them also had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that Jaehyuk resumed his performance shortly after instead of taking the needful time off.

TREASURE is a K-pop band that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2019. The group has 10 members - Choi Hyun Suk, Asaahi, Haruto, Yoo Jae Hyuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Doyoung, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. Members Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam left TREASURE in late 2022. The group’s debut album ‘the First Step: Chapter One’ was a huge commercial success and went on to sell over a million copies within just 5 months of release.

Boy group TREASURE is nothing short of a storehouse of talent. While Junkyu and So Jung Hwan have worked as child models and actors, Choi Hyun Suk was one of the runner up’s on JTBC’s survival show ‘Mix Nine’. When asked about their musical inspirations, TREASURE members revealed that their seniors at YG Entertainment were primarily their source of inspiration. The group’s debut gave the boys a strong start and also rewarded them with multiple awards and accolades. Some of the latter mentioned accolades include ‘Rookie of the Year’ Award and ‘New Wave Award’.

