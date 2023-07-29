TREASURE’s latest comeback BONA BONA from 2nd album REBOOT tops iTunes charts in 20 countries

TREASURE's second regular album title song, BONA BONA was released on July 28th. It has topped the iTunes Song Chart in 20 regions, as stated by YG Entertainment. With their solid performance in Asia, where they effectively finished their new tour, they additionally moved to the highest point of the iTunes collection charts in significant regions of South America and Europe, understanding their wide worldwide popularity.

TREASURE’s BONA BONA from 2nd album REBOOT

The enormous power of TREASURE in Japan was also once more demonstrated. On the largest local music website Line Music's Top 100 Daily Album Chart, REBOOT quickly rose to the top. The title track, BONA BONA, rose straight to No. 1 on the Line Music real-time chart, where it currently holds the top spot on the Rakuten Music real-time chart, demonstrating serious areas of strength for its being a fan. The response to the 'BONA BONA' music video is likewise hot. On account of the good surveys for catching Fortune's updated visuals and music, it positioned second on YouTube's 'Most Viewed Videos in 24 Hours' list. It is also ranked at the top of the rapidly rising music charts, raising expectations for the future, and the number of views is also approaching 10 million with a steeper trend compared to the comeback track before it, HELLO.

TREASURE’s activities:

In the meantime, 'BONA BONA' is a noteworthy track with brass sound in the ensemble and a drum beat suggestive of a marching band. The message 'Born To Love You', which shows the subject of fateful fascination, was communicated in TREASURE's remarkable light language. Since they leave an imprint with their more mature charm and extreme performance through the music video, extraordinary interest is centered around the whole performance to be introduced from here on out. It is an album that the group decided to restart with the help of the agency YG Entertainment. It has 10 songs that show off the group as a more mature personality than they were before. It is also the first album to be released following the departure of Bang Yedam and Masiho from the group in November of 2022 and their reorganization into a group of ten members.

