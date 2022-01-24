TREASURE's official YouTube channel hits THIS milestone on YouTube

TEUMEs, time to rejoice! On January 24, TREASURE's official YouTube channel reached 1 billion views. Aside from that, the channel has 4.96 million subscribers as of January 24. Their music video for 'BOY' from their first single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' has 102,384,139 views, and currently has the highest number of views on TREASURE's YouTube channel!

To celebrate this milestone, their fans TEUME (Treasure Makers) trended the hashtags, '#TREASURE_1B_YouTube_Views' and '#TREASURE' on Twitter. The 12 member boy group consists of members - Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan debuted on August 7, 2020, with their first single album 'The First Step: Chapter One'.

Now, TREASURE is set to drop their first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on February 15. On January 20, pre-orders for TREASURE's first mini-album, have exceeded 600,000 copies in about eight days. This pre-order total sales is twice the number of individual album sales of TREASURE, making them have the highest number of sales among YG rookies! With more promotional activities underway, the numbers are expected to increase!

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TREASURE members dazzle viewers with their looks in upbeat concept films for upcoming album

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.