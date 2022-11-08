TREASURE’s Yedam and Mashiho leave YG Entertainment; Group to continue as 10 members

TREASURE's agency, YG Entertainment, announced through the official fan community on November 8th, "After long discussions with Mashiho and Bang Yedam, the exclusive contract has been terminated." A representative from the agency said, "In the future, TREASURE will reorganize the team into a 10-member group consisting of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jungwoo, and So Junghwan. In the case of Bang Yedam, we made this decision to create an environment where he can grow as a producer with his own musical color.”

He continued, “I knew that the fans were waiting for Masiho and Bang Yedam’s return, and we are also very sorry as they are the two people who started TREASURE together. However, please encourage and support Masiho and Bang Yedam, who must have had more worries than anyone else.” Earlier, in May, Bang Yedam decided to focus on studying music for a certain period of time in accordance with his opinion that he would like to further strengthen his producing ability as an artist, and Masiho, who is currently on vacation in Japan, has extended his rest due to health reasons and has suspended his activities.

Read the original statement:

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the TREASURE MAKERS for all the support and love towards TREASURE. Today, we have an important announcement about TREASURE's future activities. Going forward, TREASURE transforms into a 10-member group - consisting of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jungwoo, and So Junghwan.

After a long and careful discussion with Mashiho and Bang Yedam, it was mutually agreed to conclude the contracts between the two and YG Entertainment. We have reached such an agreement so that Mashiho could have enough time to recover from his health condition, and Bang Yedam could pursue his career as a producer.

Knowing that all of TREASURE’s fans have been waiting for Mashiho and Bang Yedam, we are very sad about their departure as they have been with TREASURE from the beginning. We ask for your continuing support for Mashiho and Bang Yedam. YG Entertainment will put its best efforts in communicating with TREASURE MAKERS and supporting TREASURE's future activities.

Thank you so much."

