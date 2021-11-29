Treat yourself to some pizza & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Ever since BLACKPINK has made their debut, we’ve been in awe of the girl gang. Featuring young alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the band raises a new bar for music, style, hard work and so much more. Apart from their chart-topping music, the young powerhouses of the all-girl band have also inspired several fans aka BLINKS to follow their passions unapologetically.

While all 4 band members are nothing short of inspirational and talented, we can tell you which alum matches your personality best! All you gotta do is take the quiz below!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ