The trends Red Velvet alum Yeri RELIES ON to always look chic

Red Velvet member Yeri has impressed fashion mavericks with her personal aesthetic and styling since day one! Along with being a singer and member of one of South Korea’s most popular all-girl bands, the idol is also a style star in the making. Always refined but still trendy and experimental–the 22-year-old’s style is one to take note of. As we transition from winter to spring, we’re looking back at her great style and breaking down a few staples that the idol loves. Scroll down to get inspired!

Kelly Green: A hit on streets and the runway alike! The charming shade of green is well-received by it-girls, fashion mavericks, and normal folk like us. Take a look through Yeri’s social media and you’ll see no shortage of Kelly Green. 2021 was big for the bright colour, and it's only getting bigger this year. If this is not the shade for you, fret not–Make any jewel-toned colour yours with the correct styling and let it do its magic!

Pop of colour: While we have always shied away from opting for extremely saturated shades, after seeing all the street styles and Yeri’s stamp of approval on bright colours, we’re ready for all the colours this spring. Play with colours for the whole look or opt for a statement accessory—it's all up to you.

Classic: Biker jackets are by no means new, but they trickled out of mass popularity for a short period. Now that we’ve spotted Yeri wearing these a few times, we’re predicting that more of an oversized fit will be favoured, so try to size up when you get yours.

