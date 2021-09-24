Trends we’re stealing from ITZY’s Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna

One of the rising South Korean bands ITZY may be skyrocketing for their music, but we’ve got an eye on their phenomenal sense of fashion! Along with being extraordinary singers, the ITZY alums ace dancing, stage presence and their styling too! In honour of the girl gang’s fabulous style, we’re looking at a few trends they inspired us to copy this season!

1. Sky High Heels: Are you ready to wear heels again? ITZY girls in addition to Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga have all endorsed the 90’s inspired shoe trend. The versatile shoe can be paired with a sweet slip dress, colourful tights or even flared jeans and a cute top for total 90s feels.

2. Mini bags: Minimise the drama in your life and the items in your bag and opt for a mini bag this season. The ITZY girls love and approve of these small top-handle bags that are the perfect finishing touch for your outfit. The best part? They work for both day and night.

3. Blazer style: Power move but make it stylish. Take cues from ITZY’s and Hadids of the world and channel the 9-to-5 style in the coolest way via a boxy, oversized blazer. Offset the big shape with a bodycon dress or tailored trousers.

4. Preppy style: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna have all proved the preppy vest can be cool. To avoid looking like a math teacher, try pairing it with chunky boots, high-waisted jeans, or a colourful bag.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A ONCE from India thinks TWICE leader Jihyo's face is more beautiful than the moon