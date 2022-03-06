Trendsetter Jung Ho Yeon’s KweenZone: An inspirational icon, here’s an ode to the model turned actress

Wrapping everyone around her finger with an undeniable charm and the sweetest smile, flipping to a charismatic diva strutting down the biggest runways the next second- that’s Jung Ho Yeon for you. While the world might have become familiar to her following her successful acting debut with the world-sweeping money chaser ‘Squid Game’, she has been a driving face in the world of fashion.

Born on June 23, 1994, she began as a freelance model at the age of 16, walking for the Seoul Fashion Week and was soon signed with South Korea’s most influential modeling agency, ESteem Models that is run by the media giant SM Entertainment. Her participation in Korea’s Next Top Model came by soon enough, where making a splendid return, she placed as the runner-up on the show.

This somehow was only a teaser for what was waiting for the New York Fashion Week model, where she walked shows for big industry names like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Fendi and more. Following her Paris Fashion Week debut where she exclusively walked for Louis Vuitton, Jung Ho Yeon spread her wings to Burberry, Miu Miu, Moschino, Gucci among many others. Her signature red hair became a fashion industry favourite.

Jung Ho Yeon eventually signed with Saram Entertainment to expand her horizons and landed the enigmatic role of Kang Saebyeok which shot her fame through the roof. What followed was a global ambassador role with Louis Vuitton as she took the internet by storm. She has now signed with Creative Artists Agency for her global management. The icing on the cake has come with her win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The path to stardom has only just begun for Jung Ho Yeon, however her bag seems to be full of the many accolades she has built over the years.

