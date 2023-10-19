‘Tried to act by internalizing’: Nam Joo Hyuk opens up about first action hero avatar for Vigilante

Nam Joo Hyuk is all set to appear in an action role for the first time in Vigilante. The actor shared his experience as he took on the challenging role. This would also be the actor’s last work before he enlists for his mandatory military service. He discussed the challenges and measures he took to deliver the role to the best of his capabilities. Here is what the Start-Up actor had to say.

Nam Joo Hyuk explains how he prepared his role in Vigilante

Nam Joo Hyuk would be appearing as an action hero for the first time and explained why he agreed to the role. The actor said that he was a fan of the original webtoon which is the inspiration for Vigilante and hence had the desire to play the character of Kim Ji Young.

While talking about the preparations, the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actor elaborated that since it was his first time doing action scenes, he continuously consulted with the martial arts team and trained hard.

He also commented on how he managed to play a two-faced character. Nam Joo Hyuk described that while playing the role of a Vigilante, he opted for a darker vibe and tried to act by internalizing the emotions. He tried not to display his emotions and portrayed a solemn figure.

Talking about Nam Jo Hyuk in Vigilante, the director appreciated his skills and said that he was looking for a lead actor who could show the two sides of the character with a spark in his eyes and also a sad gaze. He continued and added that Nam Joo Hyuk met all his expectations and left him in awe.

Vigilante release date and summary

Vigilante is all set to release on November 8 and will be streaming on Disney+. The story revolves around Kim Ji Young whose mother was murdered when he was young. Now all grown up, he attends a police university but he has a secret. He takes the law into his own hands and seeks his revenge.

