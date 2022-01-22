A trip down memory lane: Take a look at BTS’ SUGA's solo features with IU, Halsey, LeeSoRa & more

Nine years ago today, on January 22, 2013, SUGA was revealed as part of the official lineup of members who would go on to debut as the legendary group we know BTS to be today. January 22 continues to be a meaningful date for SUGA and ARMYs, as the BTS member’s first-ever appearance as a featuring artist on a song, LeeSoRa’s ‘Song Request (feat. SUGA)’, was released on the same date three years ago, in 2019. To commemorate this special day, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite tracks that SUGA has collaborated on.

Song Request (LeeSoRa feat. SUGA)

Produced by EPIK HIGH’s Tablo, and co-written by Tablo and SUGA, ‘Song Request’ was released on January 22, 2019. Released as a single by LeeSoRa, the song also included a rap verse by SUGA, marking his first collaboration as a featuring artist since his debut.

SUGA’s Interlude (Halsey feat. SUGA)

Released on December 6, 2019, ‘SUGA’s Interlude’ was the third promotional single from American singer Halsey’s third studio album, ‘Manic’. SUGA both produced as well as featured on the track. Halsey had previously featured on BTS’ hit song, ‘Boy With Luv’.

eight (IU feat. SUGA)

The digital single ‘eight’ was produced by SUGA for soloist IU, and also featured the BTS member. Released on May 6, 2020, the song was an introspective and nostalgic track, and was part of IU’s ‘coming-of-age’ series, which includes her previous singles ‘Twenty-Three’ and ‘Palette’. The title of the song was derived from both IU and SUGA’s Korean age of 28, at the time.

Blueberry Eyes (MAX feat. SUGA)

After featuring on SUGA’s ‘D-2’ track ‘Burn It’ in May 2020, American artist MAX worked again with the BTS member, just months later. SUGA featured on MAX’s track ‘Blueberry Eyes’ for the latter’s album ‘Colour Vision’. According to MAX, the artist had sent his entire album to the BTS member, and asked him to pick whichever song he responded to the most, which is how the collaboration on ‘Blueberry Eyes’ came about.

Girl of My Dreams (Juice WRLD feat. SUGA)

Released on December 10, 2021, this is the second collaboration between the Juice WRLD and SUGA. The two had previously worked together on the 2019 single ‘All Night’ from the OST album, ‘BTS World: Original Soundtrack’. ‘Girl of My Dreams’ is part of Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, ‘Fighting Demons’.