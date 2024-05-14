tripleS achieved a significant milestone, yet netizens expressed anger over what they perceived as "disrespect" from the audience. During the May 14 episode of The Show, the contenders for first place were tripleS' Girls Never Die, YOUNITE's GEEKIN, and Kim Jae Hwan's Amaid. Ultimately, tripleS emerged victorious with a total of 7,200 points, securing their first-ever win on a music show.

tripleS being disrespected during the encore performance

On May 14, all 24 members of tripleS made an appearance on The Show, delivering a powerful performance of their new track Non Scale. Beyond their impressive stage presence, fans couldn't contain their joy witnessing the group's first win. Understandably, after enduring significant challenges, the members were visibly moved. Despite their intense emotions, they managed to deliver a breathtaking encore, likely featuring the largest gathering of idols on stage for a single win.

Regrettably, while the members exuded excitement, observant netizens noted that not everyone in the audience shared the same enthusiasm. As the members commenced their remarkable encore, some individuals in the audience appeared disinterested, engaging in side conversations or averting their gaze from the stage.

Fortunately, a group of male fans stepped up, equipped with fans and tripleS lightsticks, demonstrating their unwavering support. Although the male fans displayed full enthusiasm, footage capturing their cheers revealed some audience members appearing ‘annoyed’ or ‘disgusted,’ evident from their disapproving gestures or expressions.

As videos capturing the indifferent reactions of certain audience members circulated online, fans understandably expressed their disappointment. While it's natural to feel disappointed if your favorite idol doesn't win, many found the lack of respect towards the hardworking members disheartening. On a brighter note, netizens appreciated the enthusiasm displayed by male fans, recognizing their genuine support for the group's well-deserved victory.

tripleS thanking their fans for their first win and their concept

Even after being disrespected by a few fans, later the same day, tripleS thanked all their fans for their support through social media. Thanking the fans they said, ‘Twenty-five plus one. tripleS and WAV achieved their inaugural #1 spot together. We are genuinely delighted to reciprocate WAV's patience over the long wait. Heartfelt thanks, WAV. Let's stay together in the times ahead.’

Dubbed as The idol of all possibilities, tripleS stands as the world's pioneering decentralized K-pop idol ensemble. Its members will interchangeably engage in full group performances, sub-unit endeavors, and solo activities. Through the platform Gravity, fans can interact with the group and even partake in decision-making processes regarding sub-unit formations.

Additionally, fans have the opportunity to collect digital photo cards known as Objekts. Possessing the unique ability denoted as 'S', all members will unite their strengths and showcase their talents through various Dimensions (sub-units) that they'll revamp each season with fresh concepts.

