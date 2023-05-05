tripleS +(KR)ystal Eyes’ agency releases statement regarding the groups’ restricted broadcast activities

On May 5th, Modhaus, the agency, posted an article that started with, "Hello. This is Modhaus. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to WAV (fandom) at this time when it is not enough to congratulate and enjoy (KR)ystal Eyes debut." They continued, saying that they know very well what kind of affection WAVs have for the group when they ask for their broadcasts and expressing regret.

Modhaus’ statement:

They said they had a few things to discuss that WAVs would be curious about. The agency said, "(KR)ystal Eyes was planning a music broadcast for about 3 weeks right after their debut, just like their previous activities." They continued, "However, although (KR)ystal Eyes have their debut week going on, there are no broadcast schedules other than M Countdown." They explained that this was because it may cause legal problems or issues towards a specific person or company. They expressed carefully that tripleS' activities on music broadcasts are still unclear due to the people and forces holding tripleS in check. They also explained, "There is no reason for the company not to intentionally show (KR)ystal Eyes on music shows, and considering the previous two promotions, it's not to the point where they can't appear on music shows. I think these difficult times will make Modhaus and tripleS stronger" and "Modhaus and the management team will not stop their efforts so that as many people as possible can meet tripleS and (KR)ystal Eyes.”

Fans speculation:

Seeing this statement, many fans suspect LOONA’s previous agency BlockBerry Creative is the ‘restrictive force’ mentioned by Modhaus as they still have restricted HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul and Choerry from appearing at broadcasts and they have even filed a request for it in Korea Entertainment Management Association. Seeing how these four artists are currently under Modhaus, fans think that BlockBerry Creative is preventing the other groups as well, namely tripleS and their subunit (KR)ystal Eyes.

