Trot singer HAESOO revealed to have passed away at the age of 29

TRIGGER WARNING: Following article mentions suicide and self harm.

A South Korean media outlet reported on May 15th that it received a call from the organizers that it was difficult to attend because HAESOO, who was scheduled to perform on the stage of the Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do on May 20th, suddenly died. Previously, on May 13th, according to the police, a woman in her 30s, a trot singer, was found dead in her accommodation on May 12th. The police found a suicide note at the scene and believe it was an extreme choice made by the singer.

HAESOO’s death:

Person A, who majored in Korean traditional music, is said to have debuted as a trot singer and continued her activities, and is known to have appeared in several entertainment programs, including a terrestrial music contest program. Although A's real name was not disclosed, HAESOO was pointed out based on her majoring in Korean traditional music and a trot female singer in her 30s. In the midst of this, HAESOO’s Instagram comment window was all closed on May 14th, adding more weight to the death rumor. Born in 1993, HAESOO debuted in 2019 with the single album 'My Life, Me' and made her face known by appearing in 'Gayo Stage', 'Hangout With Yoo', and 'The Trot Show' and showed off her singing skills.

HAESOO:

Also, at the beginning of this year, she received attention by proving her skills in KBS 2TV's 'Immortal Song', a terrestrial music contest program. After that, she continued to be active, but suddenly ended her life. In particular, HAESOO has been actively communicating with fans by posting posts on her social media handles account until the day before her death, creating more regret amongst her fans who wished to see a sign. Currently, HAESOO’s Instagram comments are currently turned off.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​