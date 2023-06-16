Troye Sivan is fervently looking for Stray Kids’ Hyunjin after Cannes meet; Fans ask him to ‘get in line'

Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan wishes to meet Stray Kids’ Hyunjin once again. A fan-made edit of Hyunjin is going viral and Troye Sivan noticed it, seems like he really liked the video and wants to connect with Hyunjin.

Troye Sivan wants to meet Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Troye Sivan is promoting his upcoming music project RUSH and while surfing the internet he came across a fan-made edit of Hyunjin from Stray Kids. Since the edit was made on the unreleased song RUSH by Troye, he was stunned to see the steamy edit. The YOUTH singer immediately shared it on his TikTok account with the caption, "Anyone know how to reach this man" and requested fans to help him connect with Hyunjin. Stray Kids member Hyunjin has amazing visuals and a very strong stage presence, it's no surprise why Troye Sivan became his fan. Furthermore, he posted the same edit of Hyunjin on his Instagram story. Fans are going feral over this and wish to see Troye Sivan and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin meet each other again. The both have already met each other at Varsace's 'LA VACANZA' 2023 in Cannes a few days ago.

Troye Sivan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin at La Vacanza

Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa's summer collaboration event was graced by the presence of Troye Sivan and Hyunjin from Stray Kids alongside many popular names. In Fact, they both sat at the same table along with Manu Rios and not only did they sit together but also had some conversation and clicked photos and videos together. The videos and photos were all over the internet and many fans wondered what they were talking about. Troye Sivan and Hyunjin both looked fabulous at the event and maybe we might get to see them together again or possibly even witness a collaboration after Troye Sivan's fanboy behavior.

Did we say Hyunjin is also a fan of Troye Sivan? Yes, as we witnessed him cover Troye Sivan's YOUTH at Stray Kids' Maniac World Tour, it seemed that the successful fanboy was very delighted to meet Troye Sivan at the event in France. Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently released their third studio album 5-Star with the title track called S-Class.