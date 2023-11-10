True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Yumi’s Cells and more; pick your favorite K-drama based on Webtoons

It’s always fun to see your favorite Webtoons turn into K-dramas.If you've enjoyed watching any of the widely acclaimed Korean dramas in recent years, it's highly likely that they were adapted from a webtoon, commonly known as digital comics. Books, comics, and Webtoons have consistently served as a source of inspiration for multiple Korean series. Renowned for their unique storytelling methods, vibrant artwork, and diverse genres, these captivating visual narratives have evolved into a cultural phenomenon. With millions of readers, webcomics have cultivated a substantial following, drawing audiences into the captivating worlds they unfold.

K-dramas based on Webtoons

In recent times, multiple K-dramas have been made that were based on Webtoon or web novels. Certain Webtoon titles, particularly those with devoted followings, achieve cult status, and when translated to the screen, they often garner even more popularity. Multiple genres of stories have been adapted like rom-com True Beauty which touches on the topic of societal beauty standards, Yumi's Cells which features the psychological process of our thoughts with adorable cells. Along with that, fantasy K-dramas A Good Day to Be a Dog and See You in My 19th Life, post-apocalyptic worlds like Sweet Home and Duty After School, most of our beloved K-dramas we seen on screens today are based on Webtoons. Pick the one that you find the most likable, bingeable and the one was the best Webtoon adaptation into a K-drama from the poll below.

