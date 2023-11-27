True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young gets appointed as new global ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana

Moon Ga Young has been selected as the new global ambassador of the luxury label Dolce & Gabbana. The actress shared the big news with her fans on Instagram and wrote that she is excited to start this new chapter. With this ambassadorship, Moon Ga Young has stepped into the family of the lavish brand, with an aim to blend the best of both worlds - fashion and entertainment.

Commenting on her post, fans congratulated the actress by calling her a ‘True Beauty’ indeed. Moon Ga Young was last seen in a guest appearance in the 2023 crime thriller comedy show Delightfully Deceitful. With over 12 million fans on Instagram, Moon Ga Young keeps treating her fans with her latest events.

Moon Ga Young attended the Milan Fashion Week in September 2023

On September, 24, 2023, Moon Ga Young was invited to attend the brand’s show at the Fashion Week. Donning multiple stylish looks, The Interest of Love actress stole the limelight with her sartorial choices. After this appearance, K-netizens had started speculating that Moon Ga Young would soon be joining the luxury brand’s family.

For the fashion week, she opted for a red-colored corset dress made of satin material. Her second outfit was a transparent white chiffon dress which exuded her glamorous side. In another look, she sported a formal black dress paired with a fur jacket. Fans complimented all the gorgeous looks of Moon Ga Young.

Moon Ga Young’s acting journey so far

The German-born South Korean actress started her career as a child actress which eventually paved her way to leading roles. Her first breakthrough role was in EXO Next Door, where she portrayed the role of Ji Yeon Hee, a die-hard fan of the boy group EXO. The actress catapulted to stardom with 2020 romantic comedy series True Beauty, which aired in December 2020. Her chemistry with her co-star Cha Eun Woo was much appreciated by fans.

