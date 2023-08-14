True Beauty actress Park Yoo Na joins YG Entertainment; exits her previous agency as it faces financial crisis

Actress Park Yoo Na has signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. The True Beauty star will be starting a new journey at one of the biggest Korean entertainment agencies. After the news of her exit from her previous agency broke out fans were worried about the actress, however, it is confirmed that she has joined an agency that is home to actors like Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoo In Na, and more.

Park Yoo Na signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment

On August 14, it was confirmed that The Labyrinth actress had signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. The agency said, "Park Yoo Na is an actress who shows off her presence with her attractive visuals and stable acting skills". They said that the actress has shown her endless potential in multiple productions and they will do their best to support her in her future endeavors. Previously, the Rookie Cops actress was part of Bright Entertainment which she joined in the year 2019. She decided to leave the agency due to its deteriorating management as the reason for the contract termination. Although her contract was supposed to end in 2024 due to the financial crisis and issues that occurred in the agency's management, both parties mutually decided to terminate the exclusive contract.

About Park Yoo Na

Debuted in the year 2015, Park Yoo Na is an actress who is famous among K-drama viewers for her role in True Beauty (2020) where she played the character of Kang Soo Jin, a friend of Moon Ga Young's Lim Ju Gyeong. She has also appeared in the popular K-drama SKY Castle as Cha Se Ri. She has shown her acting skills as an amazing performer in this series. Other notable K-dramas she has worked in are Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung starrer My Id is Gangnam Beauty, Kang Daniel and Choi Soo Bin's Rookie Cops, IU, and Park Jin Goo's Hotel Del Luna, Cheer Up! (2015) and many more. Her upcoming film called A Man of Reason is all set to release on August 15, while she is also working on her next K-drama project Spirit Fingers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Actress Park Ju Hyun will be replacing Jung Ji So in the upcoming webtoon-based K-drama Perfect Family? Find Out