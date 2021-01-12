True Beauty: ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo receives a coffee truck from Yoo Hee Yeol with a HILARIOUS message

True Beauty star aka ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was in for a surprise when he received a coffee truck from Yoo Hee Yeol. While the gesture left fans smiling, they couldn't stop laughing reading the banner.

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was in for a surprise when walked onto the sets of True Beauty and saw a coffee truck waiting for him. The singer-actor learned that the gifts were sent to him by Yoo Hee Yeol. The artist took to ASTRO's Twitter account and shared a series of photos posing beside the truck with a drink in his hand. Cha Eun Woo shared the photos with the caption reading, "Thank you for the warm coffee and tea you sent in the cold weather," he said.

In the pictures, the True Beauty star was seen wearing a bomber jacket over a pair of denim pants and a shirt. While the sweet gesture left fans gushing, eagle-eyed fans noticed the writing on the banners that accompanied the truck on the sets. As translated by AllKPop, the banner read, "Don't be mistaken, I sent you a coffee truck because you looked like you were cold. Let's not meet again, Eun Woo. I don't want to die. There's a saying you die if you meet your doppelganger three times. From you're doppelganger, Yoo Hee Yeol."

Check out the photos below:

선배님~~~~

추운 날 선배님 덕에 따뜻한 커피랑 차 잘 마셨습니다!!!

감사해요

여신강림 재밌게 봐주세요~~~ 또 봬요☺️

-도플갱어가- pic.twitter.com/uc7bPF3cgz — ASTRO 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) January 9, 2021

The ASTRO member grew close to Yoo Hee Yeol after Cha Eun Woo appeared as a guest on his show, "Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook." Yoo Hee Yeol further gained attention when he directly approached Cha Eun Woo to appear in Lee Jin Ah's music video, an artist managed by Antenna Music.

ALSO READ: Apink’s Namjoo sends sweet SURPRISE to longtime pal Moon Ga Young on the sets of True Beauty

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterAllKPop

Share your comment ×