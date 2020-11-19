True Beauty: Cha Eun Woo praises his chemistry with Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeob: We have really great synergy

In a recent interview, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was all praises for his chemistry with co-star Moon Ga-young and Hwang In-yeob even grading it 99%.

The upcoming tvN drama True Beauty, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, stars a mesmerising cast featuring Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob. The trio plays popular high school students Lim Ju-gyeong, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, who have insecurities and secrets of their own which slowly start to unravel as they get tangled in each other's lives.

While talking to Newsen about his working experience with his True Beauty co-stars Ga-young and In-yeob, Eun-woo shared that he had a lot of fun during filming. Since the 23-year-old singer became a trainee during his high school days, he didn't have many memories to look back on. Hence, while hanging out with his co-stars on set, chatting and acting together, Eun-woo felt like he really became a high school student. The My ID is Gangnam Beauty star revealed that the cast and crew of True Beauty were all "sunny and cheerful" and that he likes them a lot which in turn is making his filming experience really enjoyable.

On his chemistry with Ga-young, in particular, Eun-woo gushed to Newsen, "My chemistry and teamwork with Ga-young is really great. We talk about scenes and work things out together during rehearsal, and we try out different things [while acting together]. We’re having fun filming," via Soompi.

Moreover, since many scenes revolve around the trio together, Eun-woo feels that when he comes together with his True Beauty co-stars, they have "really great synergy." Eun-woo even graded his chemistry with Ga-young and In-yeob a solid 99% explaining that since they still have more scenes left to film, he left one point so that they can fill up that last point while filming the scenes left to shoot. "Let’s keep going until we reach 100," Eun-woo added with fighting spirit.

On his favourite scenes to film in True Beauty, Eun-woo chose Ga-young's and his character Ju-gyeong and Su-ho's comic book store scenes. "The two characters gradually take off their masks around one another in this mysterious space, and there’s a subtle tension in the story that the two create together there, which I think was fun," Eun-woo disclosed.

We can't wait to see the trio's chemistry in True Beauty!

Meanwhile, True Beauty premieres on December 9.

