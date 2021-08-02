'True Beauty' co stars Chani & Kang Minah CONFIRMED to star in the upcoming romance drama 'Miracle'

It is an interesting time for K-dramas! On one hand, we have some fresh and new screen pairings like Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong in 'Office Blind Date' and on the other hand, we have some sweet reunions! Yes, we are talking about SF9's Chani and Kang Minah. The two young and talented actors starred in the rom-com drama 'True Beauty', but they never shared screen space. Well, it seems like the ex-co-stars will finally be doing so in a new romance drama titled, 'Miracle'.

'Miracle' is an idol romance drama depicting the story of young people who overcome various hardships and grow with the power of miraculous love! Chani will play the world-famous artist Louise and Kang Minah will take on the role of Lee So Rin, who becomes a content creator from an aspiring K-pop idol! This is Kang Minah's next project after playing the lead role in KBS2's 'At A Distance, Spring Is Green' and Chani's first, post his heartbreakingly beautiful performance in KBS' drama 'Imitation'.

Chani and Kang Minah's respective agencies, FNC Entertainment and H& Entertainment confirmed their appearance in the heartwarming romance drama, 'Miracle' slated to air online. More details on the new drama are awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

