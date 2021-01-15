True Beauty Ep 10 RECAP: Suho and Joo Kyung argue over Seojun while Soo Jin gets ready to confess

In episode 10 of True Beauty, Soo Jin aims to confess to Suho while Joo Kyung and Suho have arguments over Seojun.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Joo Kyung calls Soo Jin outside class because she wants to tell her that she’s dating Suho. However, Soo Jin takes the chance to tell Joo Kyung that her father is abusive and Suho is the only one who knows and comforts her about this and as such, she likes Suho. Joo Kyung thus refrains from telling her that they’re dating.

Later on, she does gather the courage to tell her that she’s dating him but Soo Jin completely goes off on her, yelling at her for dating Suho secretly. In the next scene, Soo Jin is crying in the classroom, Suho comes in and asks Soo Jin what was wrong. Soo Jin tells Suho that she likes him and Suho also admits to liking him. However, it turns out to be a dream or rather, nightmare that Joo Kyung was having in the middle of class.

While walking home, Suho asks whether she’d like to go to study group and Soo Jin says that they should. However, Joo Kyung says that she isn’t feeling well and goes home. Later on, Suho calls her out to the comic book store and brings her all the cold medicine in the world along with her favourite food.

The next day, Soojin and Joo Kyung go shopping and Soo Jin wants to buy a gift for when she confesses to Suho. She also buys her a friendship scrunchie which makes it harder for her to choose between friendship and love. Joo Kyung goes to her part-time job and Seojun ends up walking her home where her mother invites him over to their place. At the same time, Suho is also at her place, making dumplings. Hilarity ensues as the two fight for dominance.

The next day at school, everyone has seen Seojun and Joo Kyung’s modelling photos. Suho doesn’t like her modelling with Seojun one bit. That night, Soo Jin goes over to his house to confess but Suho tells her that he has a girlfriend. However, she takes a photo at his place and uploads it on her SNS which confuses Joo Kyung.

Joo Kyung ends up spending more time with Seojun and can’t help but feel awkward around Suho. Suho goes over to her workplace the next day where her and Seojun are happily working together and he certainly does not like it. The two get into a huge argument and Joo Kyung storms off.

Another important thing that happens in this episode is that Seojun and Suho find out that the song that belongs to them and their late friend was going to be sold to another idol group. When they hear this song on the radio, they rush to the company. Suho gets there first and overhears the reason why their friend was made into a scapegoat and it’s because of his own father. Seojun gets there a little late, just in time to see Suho leaving the building angrily. He tries to stop him in the middle of the street and that’s when they’re hit by a car and the episode ends.

