True Beauty Ep 7 Preview EXPLAINED: Third lead syndrome? Suho gets nervous as a new guy shows up

You’ve waited two weeks for the next episode of True Beauty and episode 7 is finally going to air tomorrow, January 6, 2021.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

In episode 7 of True Beauty, a lot of relationships and equations will come to a head. Joo Kyeong is falling harder and harder for Suho and her heart flutters whenever she looks at him. At the same time, both Suho and Seojun are already in love with Joo Kyeong, albeit to varying degrees. Suho is confessed to by another female student and he rejects the girl by saying that he already has someone that he likes. Joo Kyeong is confused as to who this could be and her heart almost skips a beat. Seojun is quite puzzled as to his feelings for her as well but he’s certain that he feels some type of way about her that makes his heart beat faster.

Meanwhile, in a brilliant cameo by Jung Gun Joo, who played the beloved character of Lee Do Hwa in Extraordinary You, Ryu Hyung Jin (played by Jung Gun Joo), a baseball pitcher from another school falls in love with Joo Kyeong at first sight. He holds out his phone to her after the match asking for her phone number and he can’t stop staring at her lovingly. Even as he walks away with his teammates, he smiles wide looking at her. Joo Kyeong is stunned and Suho and Seojun are visibly jealous.

Is this love story turning from a love triangle to a love square? Tune in to True Beauty tomorrow to find out!

