True Beauty Ep 8 RECAP: Suho & Ju Kyung finally share a first kiss while Seojun realizes he’s the second lead

In episode 8 of True Beauty, Suho finally makes up his mind to confess and the two share a first kiss.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeob) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Episode 8 starts off in a period drama setting back in the Joseon Dynasty where a nobleman is smitten by a noblewoman at first sight. We don’t see the woman’s face and neither does the man but he’s sure that she must be the most beautiful maiden from what he saw of her hands. We cut to present time where Suho is in a jewellery store, picking something out for Joo Kyung because he has made up his mind to confess, especially after how distant Joo Kyung has been acting. Back at Seojun’s house, the family is watching a romance drama where Seojun seems to relate to the second male lead. In defence of the same, he yells out “Love is love!”

The next day, everyone at school is getting ready for the school field trip and Joo Kyung and Seojun show up wearing almost the same striped shirts, prompting everyone to start teasing them about dating each other. Suho is visibly upset and he stays that way for the most part. In the bus, he offers Joo Kyung the seat next to him that he had saved for her but both Joo Kyung and Soo Jin think that he’s offering it to Soo Jin. Soo Jin sits downs next to Suho and Joo Kyung sits at the back. Seojun goes up to her and sits beside her which makes Suho stare daggers into Seojun. Throughout most of the day, Joo Kyung manages to stay away from Suho.

Once they reach, everyone settles down in their camps and the conversation turns towards Soo Jin and Suho dating. Joo Kyung seems to agree that they would make a good couple because she has low self-esteem and she saw them hug the other day. Tae Hoon, knowing Suho’s feelings, tries again and again, to get them together but to no avail.

Ultimately, after lunch, the students decide to play Truth or Dare with a lie detector game machine and when it's Joo Kyung’s turn, she’s asked whether she likes anyone. She says yes but the machine buzzes, insisting it’s a lie. Joo Kyung immediately protests, saying that she does in fact like someone. Later on, when she’s alone, she attempts it again and the machine agrees. Suho happens to hear this as he is right behind her. He asks her whether she has been avoiding him and she denies it so Suho asks her to take a walk with him.

We cut to the Joseon Dynasty and the story about the nobleman and woman. They get married but he hasn’t looked at her until they get to their wedding bed. The woman asks whether he would rather a fruit taste good or look good. He answers that he would, of course, prefer that fruit taste good. She finally reveals herself and she isn’t what he thought her up to be. As soon as he sees her, he runs out of the house. The woman ends up killing herself inside a well. However, as it turns out, it’s a ghost story that the camp owner was telling the kids, cautioning them not to go looking for the well because the ghost of the woman steals pretty faces.

Suho and Joo Kyung walk to a lake and Suho spots a boat. He gets on the boat and brings Joo Kyung in and this feels exactly like something out of a Disney movie like Tangled. Suho plays an unreleased song from his late friend which automatically implies his vulnerability. However, all this is quickly disrupted when just as they’re about to take a photo together, Joo Kyung freaks out because of a bee near her face and falls into the water. Suho jumps in immediately to grab her and the water takes off all her makeup. They get out of the water and bump into Soo Jin, making Joo Kyung make a run for it because she does not want to get caught without her makeup. At the same time, the other students who were out looking for the well, think Joo Kyung is the ghost and freak out and Seojun even passes out.

The next day at the talent show, Seojun serenades with a song especially for Joo Kyung but her mood is ruined when she sees Soo Jin sit next to Suho. She leaves and Tae Hoon follows her, giving her his jacket, telling her to return the jacket to him at a given time and place. She agrees and Tae Hoon gives Suho the details about the time and place, telling him to meet her and confess. Suho rushes to the bridge where Tae Hoon said she would be. However, when he gets there, he finds Soo Jin there instead of Joo Kyung. Suho immediately goes looking for Joo Kyung and finds her crying with Seojun comforting her. Joo Kyung leaves and Suho follows her once more and manages to catch up. He tells her that Soo Jin is not the one he likes and that she is mistaken. Just before Suho can confess, Joo Kyung covers her face with a sheet that was left to dry (her tears wiped her makeup off) and runs away because she notices the other students coming back from the talent show. The students think she’s a ghost again and she trips but Suho whisks her away to safety.

Finally, he gets the chance to confess to her that he likes her and they finally kiss.

