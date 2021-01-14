True Beauty Ep 9 RECAP: Suho & Joo Kyung are officially in a relationship but Soo Jin is not pleased

In episode 9 of True Beauty, Soo Jin finds out that Suho might be dating Joo Kyung whereas Seojun makes Joo Kyung’s heart flutter.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Suho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seojun (Hwang In Yeob) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

The episode starts off with the kiss from the previous episode and the two seem to really be immersed in the atmosphere until Joo Kyung pushes him off and runs away. Joo Kyung is suspicious about the situation and simply cannot believe that Suho likes her but he reaffirms, giving her the necklace. Joo Kyung also confesses that she likes him before taking off again.

She runs up to Soo Jin to give her the good news but she forgets that she’s not wearing any makeup. Soo Jin can’t recognise her at first but they eventually go off to a less crowded area and Joo Kyung tells her that she was bullied because of her bare face which is why she decided to learn how to do makeup.

The next day at school, Joo Kyung is avoiding Suho but she sends him a cryptic text for him to decode which tells him to meet her at a designated place. Joo Kyung says that she’s being overly cautious because there’s a rumour about bullies beating up whoever Suho likes. They have a cute date at the mall but a classmate reveals that Joo Kyung has a boyfriend the next day at school. Soo Jin eventually figures out that Suho and Joo Kyung might be dating and she doesn’t seem too happy about it.

Joo Kyung starts looking for a part-time job to save up enough money to get into beauty school. She runs into Seojun in the middle of a photoshoot and the director wants Joo Kyung in the shoot as well. In the middle of the shoot, Seojun asks Joo Kyung whether she sees him as a man. He leans in a little too close to her and the director takes the chance to click a photo at that moment. Joo Kyung however, can’t deny that he’s making her heart flutter.

Suho and Joo kyung have a cute date, playing around and practising Jiu-Jitsu and Joo Kyung tells him that he has changed his name to “Boyfriend” in her phone and Suho changes her name on his phone to “Girlfriend”. They go outside and a bus splashes water onto the two, making them all wet. Soo Jin sees this and she absolutely does not like this either. Suho ends up taking Joo Kyung back to his house and gives her some of his clothes to change into. While the two seem to be sharing a comfortable and healthy relationship so far, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics change when and if Soo Jin turns antagonistic towards Joo Kyung.

