True Beauty: Hwang In Yeob REVEALS Cha Eun Woo's good looks were obvious even with a mask on during first meet

During a recent interview, True Beauty's cast members Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob spoke candidly about their characters as well as first impressions of their co-stars.

We're just a week and a day away from the premiere of the upcoming tvN drama True Beauty, which is based on the webtoon of the same name. For the unversed, True Beauty is set in a high school and is centered on Lim Ju-gyeong (Moon Ga-young), who uses makeup to hide her insecurities while Lee Su-ho (ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo) is a popular student with a hidden secret.

Finally, we have Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-yeob), who may seem cold on the outside but is actually sweet on the inside. What's interesting is how Su-ho's dark history happens to involve Seo-jun as well. With the excitement for True Beauty being extremely high, the cast members sat down for an interview while on set. Ga-young confessed, via Soompi, that she had to sport two very different looks onscreen and went through countless hours behind-the-scenes to put those looks together. Eun-woo applauded his co-star for the hard work she put in while revealing how because of his character, he's taken on jiu-jitsu which he enjoys and has become a new hobby. Moreover, In-yeob revealed that he has gotten a motorcycle license and also started practising singing to match his multi-faceted character.

While Eun-woo asks In-yeob to show off his singing skills, Ga-young suggests to keep it a secret until True Beauty premieres. When it comes to their first meetings, In-yeob admitted that he first met Eun-woo in an elevator and felt that his co-star's good looks were obvious even with a mask on. Eun-woo then goes to say how In-yeob greeted him first while Ga-young adds that In-yeob had done the same when they met at their script reading.

Ga-young was pleasantly surprised by In-yeob and his voice, which she liked. Eun-woo felt In-yeob looks exactly like his True Beauty character in the original webtoon while disclosing that he and Ga-young had gone to the same school together. Ga-young found it funny to be acting with someone she knows.

During another segment, Ga-young quizzed her co-stars on their knowledge when it comes to make-up and make-up tools as she acted out using the items. In-yeob quickly guessed both the answers for mascara and an eyelash curler which impressed Ga-young.

Check out True Beauty cast's interview below:

We can't wait to see what this gorgeous cast has in store for us!

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

