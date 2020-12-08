True Beauty: Lee Su Ho & Lim Ju Gyeong’s relationship takes an interesting turn as a love triangle transpires

tvN’s True Beauty recently took an interesting turn as a love triangle transpires between Lee Su Ho, Han Seo Jun and Lim Ju Gyeong. Scroll down for the details.

tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama True Beauty recently released a relationship chart of the characters! Based on a hit webtoon, True Beauty is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously uses makeup to hide her bare face and combat her insecurities about her looks. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional wounds, they share each other’s secrets and learn to heal through love.

The production team recently released a relationship chart centred around Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho, highlighting the details of their romantic and familial relationships. In the chart, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho each have an arrow pointing to the other, raising anticipation for their romance story. At the same time, Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeob), an untamable rebel with a surprisingly warm heart, appears to have feelings for Lim Ju Gyeong, while Kang Su Jin (Park Yoo Na), the beautiful and intelligent “goddess” of Saebom High School, has feelings for Lee Su Ho.

The relationship between Lee Su Ho and Han Seo Jun also has a clear “x” mark across the word “friends,” raising questions about their relationship. On the other hand, Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin, who both have feelings for Lee Su Ho, are known to be close friends. Viewers are already highly anticipating the relationship between the four characters who will be friends and rivals in love. Furthermore, the chart also included details on the four characters’ families as well as the other students at Saebom High School. In particular, Lim Ju Gyeong will show a hilarious and unique family chemistry with her mother Hong Hyun Sook (Jang Hye Jin), father Lim Jae Pil (Park Ho San), older sister Lim Hee Gyeong (Im Se Mi), and younger brother Lim Ju Young (Kim Min Ki). Hong Hyun Sook and Lim Jae Pil will be a couple that goes back and forth from having a harmonious relationship to encountering frightening situations, while Lim Ju Gyeong and Lim Ju Young will show realistic sibling chemistry.

Lee Su Ho’s family consists of his father Lee Joo Heon (Jung Joon Ho), and due to Lee Su Ho’s secret emotional wound, viewers are curious to discover what could have happened to the two characters. The drama will also portray the stories of Han Seo Jun’s and Kang Su Jin’s families, which will also give off different vibes from Lim Ju Gyeong’s and Lee Su Ho’s families. Finally, the chart reveals photos of Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin’s close friend Choi Soo Ah (Kang Min Ah) as well as other Saebom High School students including Yoo Tae Hoon (Lee Il Joon), Ahn Hyun Gyu (Lee Sang Jin), Kim Cho Rong (Lee Woo Jae), and Kim Si Hyun (Kim Hyun Ji).

