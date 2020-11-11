True Beauty: Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob shine in intriguing poster and epic webtoon version

True Beauty, which stars Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob, released new posters featuring the trio which includes an webtoon version.

In December, we'll be getting a lesson on inner beauty, courtesy of tvN's upcoming drama aptly titled True Beauty. The series stars Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeob and Park Yoo-na. The intriguing storyline sees Ga-young as the popular high school student Lim Ju-gyeong who has insecurities when it comes to her bare face and applies plenty of makeup to keep her 'gorgeous' appearance intact.

On the other hand, we have Eun-woo playing Ju-gyeong's classmate Lee Su-ho, who has wounds of his own. The duo grows closer as they share their deeply knitted secrets with each other. Then there is In-yeob, who will be seen as the rough and wild Han Seo-jun. As per News1 Korea and Soompi. we've gotten our hands on brand new posters of the trio posing in a classroom, along with an illustrated version as well. In both the posters, you see Ga-young's character looking beautiful winking while holding a mirror which shows off her bare face with glasses on. Eun-woo and In-yeob both strike a deadly pose while looking like a million bucks.

The text on the posters reads as, "Do the effects of makeup also work on relationships?" As True Beauty is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the epic illustrated version was created by the original webtoon author Yaongyi.

Check out the intriguing posters including the webtoon version of True Beauty below:

We can't wait to watch True Beauty!

ALSO READ: True Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup

Are you excited to watch True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×