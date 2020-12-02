True Beauty: Moon Ga Young tries her hand at makeup; Hides from Cha Eun Woo & Hwang In Yeob in new teaser

tvN’s upcoming rom-com True Beauty just dropped its new teaser and it features Moon Ga Young in a desperate attempt to hide from Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob. Scroll down to watch it.

tvN’s upcoming rom-com True Beauty recently released a new teaser! Based on a hit webtoon, True Beauty is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously uses makeup to hide her bare face and combat her insecurities about her looks. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional wounds, they share each other’s secrets and learn to heal through love. Hwang In Yeob co-stars as Han Seo Jun, an untamable rebel with a surprisingly warm heart.

The teaser begins with Lim Ju Gyeong sharing, “A story about an ordinary girl suddenly transforming into a beautiful fairy.” However, she’s interrupted as someone yells, “What’s the point of being pretty by plastering makeup over your face when your bare face is ugly?” Although her initial makeup attempts don’t pan out very well, Lim Ju Gyeong eventually turns heads with her beauty once she masters makeup and attends school as the new transfer student.

Watch the full teaser below:

As her fate unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Lee Su Ho’s, Lim Ju Gyeong tries to hide the truth of her bare face. Lee Su Ho’s voiceover shares, “My memory is naturally outstanding,” and Lim Ju Gyeong wonders, “Is this a matter of recognizing someone with good memory?” Lee Su Ho replies, “It’s definitely you, no matter how you look at it.” Furthermore, Lim Ju Gyeong accidentally runs into Han Seo Jun and questions in surprise, “He goes to our school?” At the school’s field, Han Seo Jun asks Lim Ju Gyeong, “You’ve seen me before, right?”

Finally, Lee Su Ho removes Lim Ju Gyeong’s glasses and leans in close. In the background, her voiceover shares, “It’s sad enough being ugly. I’m ruined!” True Beauty premieres on December 9, so don’t forget to tune in!

