True Beauty producers praise ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo's 'flawless transformation' into his character Lee Su Ho

Cha Eun-woo will play high school student Lee Su-ho in the upcoming tvN drama True Beauty and recently, the producers of the series were all praises for the ASTRO member's "flawless transformation."

We all fell in love with Cha Eun-woo's acting skills when he starred in the beloved 2018 JTBC drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Now, get ready to swoon over the ASTRO member one more time as he plays a high school student named Lee Su-ho in the highly-awaited upcoming tvN drama True Beauty, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

Along with Eun-woo, True Beauty also stars Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-yeob and Park Yoo-na. When it comes to Su-ho's characteristics, the popular student who seems to have it all is actually secretly harbouring his own emotional wounds which is similar to Ga-young's character Lim Ju-gyeong, who hides under her makeup due to insecurities of revealing her bare face to the world. In a recent preview, according to Sports Kyunghyang via Soompi, we witness two contrasting personalities in Eun-woo's True Beauty character Su-ho. On one side, when in high school, Su-ho seems like a cold, distant and aloof student while at the confines of his house, we see a more gentle looking personality with a hidden soft side which is kept away from the public.

True Beauty producers were all praises for the 23-year-old actor's performance as Su-ho and they shared with Sports Kyunghyang, "From the very first day of filming, Cha Eun-woo made a flawless transformation into the character of Lee Su-ho. Not only is he a match in terms of his appearance, but he is also capturing the very essence of [the webtoon character] Lee Su-ho with his acting, through which he is displaying a wide variety of charms."

The producers are currently enjoying Eun-woo's work because it seems like True Beauty will be able to show good things to the many viewers awaiting for the drama. They asked the viewers to show a lot of anticipation and interest to True Beauty.

Meanwhile, True Beauty premieres on December 9.

