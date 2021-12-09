‘True Beauty’ rising star Kim Min Gi to act in his first historical drama with ‘Taejong Yi Bang Won’

Kim Min Gi was cast as Grand Prince Chungnyeong in new historical drama 'Taejong Yi Bang Won', which was revived after 5 years. 'Taejong Yi Bang Won' is a drama that sheds light on Lee Bang Won, the leader who took the lead in the founding of the Joseon Dynasty when the old order of Goryeo was destroyed and a new order called Joseon was created.

In the drama, Kim Min Gi takes on the role of Grand Chungnyeong, the son who Lee Bang Won (Joo Sang Wook) loved the most and resembled the most. Like Yi Bang Won, he is a quiet ambitious man who wants to become a king, and he starts his own fight for the throne.

In the tvN drama 'True Beauty', Kim Min Gi took on the role of Im Ju Yeong, the bright younger brother of the main character Im Ju Kyung (Moon Ga Young), and Jung In Sol, who gradually grew up with friends in the harsh world of badminton of SBS 'Racket Boys'. Following the role of Kang Jun in TVING's original 'Adult Trainee' and TVN 'Racquet Boys', he challenged a historical drama for the first time in his life through 'Taejong Yi Bang Won', heralding a fresh craze.

Kim Min Gi's agency, HM Entertainment, said, "Thanks to Kim Min Gi's endless activities this year, regardless of genre, including drama and entertainment, he won the Rookie of the Year award, and then became a model for a cosmetics brand. After being selected, he is showing a steady rise.” He said, “I will study hard among the seniors and perform stable performances. We ask for a lot of anticipation and interest in the role of Grand Prince Chungnyeong.”

Meanwhile, in 'Taejong Yi Bang Won', PD Kim Hyung In, who directed 'Brilliant Heritage' and 'President,' and writer Lee Jung Woo , who wrote 'The Strongest Deliveryman', collaborated. 'Taejong Yi Bang Won' starring Kim Min Gi will premiere on KBS1 at 9:40 pm on December 11th.

