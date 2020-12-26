True Beauty second lead syndrome: 6 Reasons why you should be on #TeamSeojun

Admit it, we're all going through second lead syndrome once again with Hwang In Yeop's Seojun in True Beauty. Here are 5 reasons why you should be on #TeamSeojun.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Seojun, played by Hwang In Yeop is increasingly gaining attention and love from viewers who are claiming that this is the second deadliest second lead syndrome that they have felt since Start Up’s Han Ji Pyeong played by Kim Seon Ho. Kim Seon Ho stole hearts left and right in his portrayal of Han Ji Pyeong and Hwang In Yeop is on the same path. Viewers simply love his character and his acting skills and safe to say, he makes their hearts flutter.

Here are 5 reasons why you should be on #TeamSeojun in True Beauty:

Seojun is an absolute sweetheart to his mother and sister which automatically implies that he’s a good man with a tough exterior and a heart of gold. He’s not afraid to show gratitude and humility when he’s in situations where he has acted rashly or inappropriately in the past but would like to make up for it. He is playful and knows how to have fun. Unlike Suho, who is a serious type of person, Seojun is a complete mood-maker and lights up any room he walks in to. His sense of humour is seriously adorable. He is fiercely protective. Seojun’s behaviour towards Suho stems simply from the fact that he was immensely protective of their friend. Similarly, when it comes to his sister getting bullied, he doesn’t hesitate to do what it takes to protect her. At the karaoke too, when Joo Kyeong is “kidnapped”, he’s ready to take on whoever it takes to save her. Seojun has it pretty rough in life but he’s still a soft-hearted boy who works hard for his family. Seojun is not taken by Joo Kyeong’s beauty. He definitely does not try to win her over simply because she is beautiful. Rather, it’s the small things about her and her personality that draw him towards her. While Suho has seen her without makeup and still likes her, for Seojun, how she looks was never a concern to begin with.

What do you think about the love triangle in True Beauty? Are you Team Suho or Team Seojun? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

