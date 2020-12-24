True Beauty star Hwang In Yeob shares his honest thoughts on playing a high school student at the age of 30

In a recent interview, True Beauty star Hwang In-yeob spoke candidly about playing a high school student at the age of 30 (Korean age) in the ongoing tvN drama and how people make false assumptions about his personality based on his looks.

Hwang In-yeob is the latest celebrity giving us major second lead syndrome with his 'bad boy but a heart of gold' stint in True Beauty. For the unversed, In-yeob plays high school student Han Seo-jun in the ongoing tvN drama which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, In-yeob was asked his honest thoughts about playing a high school student at the age of 30 (Korean age).

"I’m wearing a school uniform again for the first time in nearly 10 years. When will I be able to have this kind of experience again? I could feel pressure about my age, but since [the director] trusted me and gave me this role, I’m having fun with it. I’m getting more and more used to seeing myself acting in a uniform," In-yeob confessed via Soompi. Moreover, the 18 Again star also spoke candidly about how he was similar to his True Beauty character Seo-jun in the sense of facing the hurdle of people making false assumptions about his personality based solely on his looks.

In-yeob explained how the shape of his eyes often causes people to mistakenly assume that he has a cold personality. However, when In-yeob smiles, the actor says he looks entirely different. In-yeob confessed honestly that he smiles and jokes around a lot in real-life.

In-yeob also recalled to Cosmo how when he was younger, the actor was very introverted and wasn't good at expressing his emotions properly and that this would sometimes lead to misunderstandings. However, when he started working as an actor, In-yeob gradually began to realise that it's not difficult to reveal himself to others. Hence, In-yeob now makes an effort to honestly express himself.

ALSO READ: True Beauty: Cha Eun Woo praises his chemistry with Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeob: We have really great synergy

What do you think of Hwang In-yeob's swoon-worthy performance in True Beauty? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×