True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop CONFIRMED to star alongside Ji Chang Wook in Annarasumanara

Hwang In Yeop will join Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun in a new fantasy magic drama. Read on to find out.

Hwang In Yeop is back! The talented rising star who won hearts with his earnest portrayal as Han Seo Jun in True Beauty is finally confirmed to star alongside Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun in Annarasumanara! On April 15, Netflix Korea confirmed the cast by sharing a picture of Hwang In Yeop, Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun on their official Instagram.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, Annarasumanara is described as an emotional musical drama about a girl named Yun Ai who becomes an adult too quickly and the mysterious magician Lee Eul, an adult who wishes to be a child forever. Ji Chang Wook will play the role of the mysterious magician Lee Eun, who lives in an abandoned theme park. Choi Sung Eun will play Yun Ai, who lives a dreadful life till she meets Lee Eun and her life changes forever. Hwang In Yeop will portray Yun Ai's classmate, Na II Deung. Na II Deung is studious and keeps to himself, but he discovers the fun of magic with Lee Eun and Yun Ai and his life begins to change.

You can check out the official picture here:

Producing Director Kim Sung Yoon of KBS 2TV’s Love in the Moonlight and JTBC’s Itaewon Class will be helming the drama. Writer Kim Min Jung who has collaborated with PD Kim Sung Yoon on Love In The Moonlight and Who Are You will reunite for Annarasumanara. Together they intend to recreate the magic of the webtoon on screen, both literally and figuratively! We cannot wait for this drama!

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says Hwang In Yeop portraying Seo Jun in True Beauty with confidence was appreciable

Are you excited to watch Annarasumanara? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×