‘True Beauty’ star Im Se Mi joins Shin Hyun Soo in upcoming webtoon based drama ‘Duty After School’?

Im Se Mi has been cast in the new sci-fi thriller drama ‘Duty After School’ and she is positively reviewing the role. The TVING drama depicts the story of students that gear up to fight unidentified objects ahead of the entrance exam. Im Se Mi takes on the role of Park Eun Yeong, a teacher who persuades students to go to war in the drama.

Through tvN's 'True Beauty', which ended in popularity last year, she showed off a cool personality and gained a lot of popularity. Since then, she has been cast as a reporter in JTBC's new drama 'The Empire of Law' and has foretold ceaseless acting activities. Expectations of prospective viewers are gathering as to what kind of charm she will radiate through 'Duty After School', who has established her own position with attractive acting and excellent acting through various dramas/films.

Im Se Mi is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in the 2005 television series ‘Sharp 2.’ She has since appeared in many popular television dramas, including ‘Heartstrings’ (2011), ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Two Weeks’ (2013), ‘Only Love’ (2014), ‘Goodbye Mr. Black’ (2016), ‘Shopping King Louie’ (2016), ‘Terius Behind Me’ (2018) and ‘True Beauty’ (2020). In January 2019, Im signed with new agency YNK Entertainment.

On the other hand, ‘Duty After School' collaborated with director Seong Yong Il, who directed OCN's 'Mr. Queen’, rookie actor Hwang Se In and Shin Hyun Soo have been confirmed to appear.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.