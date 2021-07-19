True Beauty star Moon Ga Young is appointed as new ambassador for Seoul International Women’s Film Festival

Moon Ga Young will be the 7th PR ambassador of the event! Read on to find out.

This one calls for celebrations and a round of applause as well! The beautiful and talented actress Moon Ga Young has been appointed as the new ambassador for the 23rd Seoul International Women’s Film Festival! On July 19, the Seoul International Women's Film Festival team announced that Moon Ga Young is confirmed to be the 7th PR ambassador of the said event.

Moon Ga Young expressed her sincere gratitude for being given bestowed with this golden responsibility. She also shared that she has always been interested in Seoul International Women's Film Festival. Her main job is to be the 'face' of the event. The 'True Beauty' star is expected to be the presenter at the opening ceremony and to give the closing remarks for the upcoming film festival as well. She will also be engaging with various media channels and publications and promote the Women film festival.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young is in talks to star in tvN's upcoming romance-fantasy melodrama 'Link' opposite Yeo Jin Goo! Link can be described as an interesting blend of fantasy, mystery, romance and melodrama. It follows the story of a man who suddenly begins to feel all the emotions experienced by a certain woman. Moon Ga Young has been offered the role of Noh Da Hyun but hasn't confirmed her casting yet. If Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young agree, it will be the first time they will be paired opposite to each other in the drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: True Beauty's writer Lee Si Eun REVEALS her favourite scene & it is connected to Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young

What are your thoughts on this? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×