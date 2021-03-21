True Beauty star Moon Ga Young talks about her life’s philosophy at an interview with @Star1 magazine

In her 15th year of acting in the industry, the actress is still going strong and gaining popularity. Check out her interview excerpts below.

Did you know that the popular True Beauty star started her career as a child actress? Well, now you do! In the recent interview and photoshoot for the @Star1 magazine, she opened up about what keeps her going and her life lessons, the things that she has learned while growing up.

The 24-year-old actor began her career in 2006, making this her 15th year in the entertainment industry. Moon Ga Young had a lot of things to share in the @Star1 magazine interview. According to Newsen, she talked about how she has now learnt to self-heal emotionally and loving yourself just the way you are, is the path to a better life. She further went on to add that “my complete faith in myself is the biggest driving force that keeps me going as an actor.” She also added that she learned a lot in the seven months on the sets of True Beauty and would like if “the viewers rewatch my old projects to remember a certain time through me or a Moon Ga Young era.”

When asked about her future goals as an actress, she said, “I’d love my thoughts and feelings I experience to be captured in my filmography. I hope that my emotions depending and changing on my age are conveyed well.”

Moon Ga Young looks extremely ethereal in the photoshoot of the magazine. Almost like a sea goddess. The mediterranean, light patterns and motifs fit her feminine style almost perfectly! Check out the images below!

