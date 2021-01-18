True Beauty star Moon Ga Young in talks to reunite with Welcome to Waikiki 2 co star Kim Seon Ho in Link?

While Kim Seon-ho is already in talks to star in the upcoming tvN series Link, his Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-star Moon Ga-young is also in talks to be a part of the new fantasy romance drama.

According to a recent report by Sports Chosun, Moon Ga-young, who continues to win many hearts with her earnest performance in True Beauty, has decided on her next project to be the upcoming tvN drama Link. Interestingly, Ga-young's Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-star and good friend Kim Seon-ho is also said to be in talks to star in the new fantasy romance drama.

Confirming that Ga-young is indeed in talks to play the female lead in Link, the 24-year-old actress' agency KeyEast simply revealed, "Moon Ga-young is currently in talks to appear in Link," via Soompi. For the unversed, Link is a drama based on a man named Eun Gye-hoon, who begins to suddenly experience all the emotions of a woman named Noh Da-hyun. We will be taken on an unexpected journey as Gye-hoon begins to go through Da-hyun's joy, sorrow and pain together with her.

If Ga-young signs on to star in Link, she will be seen as Da-hyun, a woman unaware that Gye-hoon is sharing all of her emotions without her permission and hence, the two lead characters are linked by a fate. Moreover, Seon-ho, who has gained immense popularity with his stint on Start-Up, is in talks to take on the role of Gye-hoon.

Link is being written by Kwon Ki-young and directed by Noh Sang-hoon, both of whom have previously worked together in Park Bo-gum's Hello Monster.

