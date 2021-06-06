True Beauty star Park Yoo Na has reportedly joined Disney Plus drama Our Police Course

True Beauty actress Park Yoo Na has been reportedly cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama Our Police Course. Read on to find out.

The cast of the upcoming Disney+ drama, Our Police Course is getting all the more interesting! The upcoming drama revolves around the lives of young adults and their dreams, struggles, love and more as they experience college life in the 2000s at National Police University. K-pop idol and entrepreneur Kang Daniel has been approached to play the male lead in the drama, the first acting role of his career. So far, Shin Ye Eun has accepted the role of the female lead for the drama.

Now, it is reported that Park Yoo Na has reportedly joined the cast of Our Police Course! Park Yoo Na who last enthralled audiences with her amazing performance as Kang Soo Jin, is touted to play the role of police college student Kim Ki Na. The drama, written by Lee Ha Na and directed by Kim Byung Soo, is a drama set on a police school campus about the dreams, challenges, and courage of young students.

Kang Daniel will show his acting skills by portraying the role of Wi Seung Hyun, a freshman at the police university who considers his father a role model. He is the son of a commissioner at the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Agency. He’s handsome, loyal, manly and wants to continue in his father’s footsteps, but things take an unexpected turn when he meets a girl named Go Eun Kang.

Credits :News1

