True Beauty, Strangers from Hell & more: Amazon Prime launches 10 K dramas on the platform

Hallyu wave has taken over the world and rightly so as it has so much to offer. K-dramas are leading the craze with their visually appealing content set in captivating storylines and enacted by some of the best actors.

Making a swift entry into the K-dramaland with its own roster of services, Amazon Prime has launched 10 K-dramas on its streaming platform allowing viewers to have more fun, all in one place. The same will be available for people to watch from October 21, 2021.

Speaking about the launch, Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing said, “Korean content, in particular, has made significant inroads into India’s mainstream popular culture. Our users were highly appreciative of Korean films like Parasite and Minari on Prime Video – the movies saw viewership from across the length and breadth of the country. We are excited to announce our exclusive slate of Korean content with 10 popular series. The slate brings together a mix of genres from comedy, romance, horror to action, exclusively for Prime Members in India. The announcement marks our efforts to program for evolving consumer choices for immersive content. We will continue to curate a compelling library of content that is diverse, resonates with our audience and gives them the choice to explore stories from around the world.”

Kicking off with a crowd favourite, ‘True Beauty’ has Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop in a school setting and has seen viral fame. Continuing with the romance dramas, this time with a fantasy addition, ‘Secret Garden', one of the oldest in the list and one which is still loved to this day, will open doors on the streaming platform.

‘Strangers from Hell’ has seen massive love with its mystery setting while ‘Taxi Driver’ runs the viewers through an action-packed drama forefronted by Lee Je Hoon and Esom, will both be available to watch.

Another popular genre in K-dramas is supernatural where Lee Dong Wook and Cho Bo Ah starrer ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ and IU and Yeo Jin Goo starrer ‘Hotel Del Luna’ will cater to the fans’ interests.

All the three seasons of ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ will be made available in the coming weeks ticking off makjang dramas in the list while ‘Mr. Queen’, featuring Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun will start off with a sageuk one.

