True Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup

In a new teaser for True Beauty, we see Moon Ga-young being a literal goddess while adorning makeup in high school but is in for the shock of her life when Cha Eun-woo encounters her barefaced. Watch the exciting teaser below.
True Beauty stars Moon Ga-young and ASTRO's Cha Eun-wooTrue Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup
Ever since it was announced that Moon Ga-young of Find Me in Your Memory fame and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo would be starring in True Beauty, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, K-drama enthusiasts have been anticipating for the tvN series. For the unversed, in True Beauty, Ga-young plays popular high school student Lim Ju-gyeong, who is worshipped for her gorgeous looks and has plenty of Instagram followers.

However, Ju-gyeong has a ton of insecurities when it comes to her bare face and never leaves her house without makeup on, sometimes even overdoing it. Things take a turn when Ju-gyeong meets Eun-woo's Lee Su-ho, who has wounds of his own and as expected, the pair grow closer as they share their secrets with each other. A new teaser of True Beauty was unveiled recently and sees the focus on Ju-gyeong, who has the entire high school at the palm of her hand while her gorgeous photos get thousands of likes on IG. "I’m Lim Ju-gyeong, a goddess. That is, until I take off my makeup," Ju-gyeong confesses in a voiceover, via Soompi.

The next sequence sees Ju-gyeong bumping into Su-ho's back in the school hallway and leaving her makeup imprint on his jacket which leaves her squirming and screaming internally. We then see Ju-gyeong taking off her makeup and showing us her real look with glasses on. The final scene, which will intrigue fans is when Su-ho accidentally encounters a barefaced Ju-gyeong inside her van and as the latter turns to look at her classmate, she's majorly shocked.

Watch the exciting teaser of True Beauty below:

In a simple but effective 15-second teaser, we're already curious to know how the meeting between Ju-gyeong and Su-ho will go!

Are you excited to see Moon Ga-young and Cha Eun-woo in True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: True Beauty: High School where Cha Eunwoo starrer will film issues a HILARIOUS warning to students

True Beauty, which also stars Hwang In-yeob as Han Seo-jun and Park Yoo-na as Kang Su-jin, is directed by Kim Sang-hyub of Extraordinary You fame and written by Lee Si-eun of the Rude Miss Young Ae series. True Beauty will premiere in December.

