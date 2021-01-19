True Beauty's Hwang In Yeob is filled with gratitude as he poses with his gifts given by fans on 30th birthday

Hwang In-yeob is officially a year older and his loyal fans made sure to make the True Beauty star feel extra special with numerous gifts including many customised Han Seo-jun birthday cakes.

Hwang In-yeob is THE Korean actor everyone is talking about currently thanks to his impressive stint as the bad boy with a heart of gold Han Seo-jun in the popular tvN drama True Beauty, which also stars Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-gyeong and ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho. Giving us major 'second lead syndrome,' In-yeob's charismatic performance has won many hearts all across the world.

As In-yeob celebrates his 30th birthday today, i.e. January 19, 2021, the handsome actor took to his Instagram page to share snaps of the various gifts he's received from his loyal fans. In the photos, you see an ecstatic In-yeob posing next to his gifts, which included many customised Han Seo-jun birthday cakes as well. The actor kept it casual cool in a black pullover which was paired with an oversized velvet blue bomber jacket and black pants while his signature Seo-jun hairstyle with silver hoop earrings was a nice added touch.

With 5.1 million followers strong, In-yeob's IG post has already gotten more than 2 million likes and counting. Amongst those who liked In-yeob's 30th birthday IG post was True Beauty webtoon's writer Kim Na-young aka Yaongyi.

Check out Hwang In-yeob's 30th birthday IG post below:

An overwhelmed In-yeob was filled with gratitude as he wrote in his caption, "Thank you for loving me. I think it will be an unforgettable happy memory. I'll show you better in the future."

We adore this gorgeous man and how!

Happy Birthday, Hwang In-yeob!

