True Beauty's Kang Min Ah & Park Ji Hoon to star in upcoming webtoon based drama At a Distance Spring is Green

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama At a Distance Spring is Green shared a sneak peek at Kang Min Ah’s character! Read on to find out.

Kang Min Ah is back with yet another youth-oriented role. The talented actress who enthralled us as Choi Soo Ah, Lim Ju Gyeong's best friend in True Beauty and then as the honest and cheerful college student Kang Min Jung in Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun starrer Beyond Evil, is back on our screens. Kang Min Ah will be playing a relatable and simple college going girl in the webtoon based upcoming drama, At a Distance Spring is Green opposite Park Ji Hoon.

At a Distance Spring is Green is a drama adapted from a popular webtoon and will depict the realistic story of college students struggling to face a tough world that lies ahead of them. Kang Min Ah will be playing the role of college student Kim So Bin, a third-year student in the Department of Business Administration at Myungil University. She struggles in the face of reality as she suffers from disappointment and anxiety because her results don’t match her efforts. Young audiences will empathise with her relatable college student role.

In the newly released teasers, we can see Kang Min Ah sport her cute hairstyle, the one she sported in True Beauty. She is seen wearing bright colours like bubble-gum pink and mango yellow, flawlessly transforming into a college student's role. Bae In Hyuk will play the role of Nam Soo Hyun and Former WANNA ONE member, Park Ji Hoon will play Yeo Joon in the upcoming campus drama, where their paths will intertwine with Kim So Bin. We are excited to watch their first encounter with each other. At a Distance Spring is Green is scheduled to premiere in June.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A South African BLINK wants BLACKPINK to be in her area & give Lisa the tightest of hugs

Are you excited for At a Distance Spring is Green? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×