True Beauty's Moon Ga Young and Im Se Mi join Choi Hyun Wook at script reading for romance drama My Dearest Nemesis; watch

My Dearest Nemesis revealed the happenings of the upcoming drama, in which the actors delivered strong emotions as they read their respective characters' scripts. tvN shared the video and behind-the-scenes images of the reading to awaiting fans.

The female lead, Moon Ga Young was the first one to arrive after director Lee Soo Hyun and writer Kim Soo Yeon. She and the male lead, Choi Hyun Wook were seen delivering their dialogues efficiently. Choi Hyun Wook rehearsed his role as Ban Ju Yeon, the director of the strategic planning division and to-be heir of Yongsung Department Store and Moon Ga Young delivered the dialogues of the lead of the planning team, Baek Su Jeong.

Moon Ga Young reunited with her True Beauty cast Im Se Mi for this drama's script reading. The two of them played sisters in the popular high-school rom-com. In My Dearest Nemesis, Im Se Mi will be seen as a free-spirited pub owner, who lives in the present, without caring about the future. It will be interesting to see her dynamics with Moon Ga Young in the upcoming drama. The other actors present at the script-reading were Kwak Si Yang, Ban Hyo Jung and Go Chang Suk, Kim Young Ah.

About My Dearest Nemesis

Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) and Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) were online game buddies during their teenage days. However, the memory of that time is very different for both of them.

Ban Ju Yeon remembers Baek Su Jeong as his first love, who rejected his confession and the two of them cut contact ever since. For Baek Su Jeong, Ban Ju Yeon was a memory worth forgetting. Interestingly, 16 years later, the two of them cross paths again as a boss and a subordinate. Love might blossom between them this time.

My Dearest Nemesis, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, is to premiere on 17 February 2025. This 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

