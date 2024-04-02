True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young, Twinkling Watermelon’s Choi Hyun Wook in talks for rom-com Black Flame Dragon; Report

Moon Ga Young who last appeared in the 2023 drama Delightfully Deceitful and Choi Hyun Wook who starred in the drama Twinkling Watermelon are reportedly in talks to star as an on-screen pair.

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook to team up for new webtoon-based drama

On April 2, a Korean media outlet reported that the stars received offers to lead the upcoming webtoon-based drama He is a Black Flame Dragon (literal translation). Though there haven’t been any official statements regarding the same, curiosity runs high to witness the acting synergy of this new on-screen pair.

Meanwhile, this upcoming rom-com drama is inspired by a Naver Webtoon of the same name written by Hyejin Yang. The drama adaption will follow a narrative of a male and female protagonist in the backdrop of 2000 when they come across each other in a game, fall in love, and then meet in real life.

Black Flame Dragon will be helmed by Lee Soo Hyun, who directed Moon Ga Young’s previous dramas Find Me in Your Memory and Shooting Stars. Followed by the pre-production, the drama is slated to kick off filming this June. Produced by Studio Dragon, this upcoming drama is being considered to premiere via tvN.

Meanwhile, on this day, regarding the casting of Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook, a representative from tvN stated, “Things are being discussed and nothing is confirmed yet.”

More about Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook's journey in K-drama industry

From a coveted child actress to a leading lady, Moon Ga Young paved her way with an array of outstanding performances in K-dramas like Delightfully Deceitful (2023), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), True Beauty (2020), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), and more.

She also recently embarked on a new journey as an author with her first prose collection PATA.

On the other hand, Choi Hyun Wook is an up-and-coming actor who appeared in a handful of hit K-dramas over the years. His most notable performances include Twinkling Watermelon (2023), Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Weak Hero Class 1 (2020), Racket Boys (2021), Taxi Driver (2021), Mount Jiri (2021), and D.P (2021).

If both the stars confirm their appearances in the upcoming drama, the viewers will receive a never-seen-before pair that has the potential to deliver a hit.

