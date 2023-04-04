True Beauty’s Park Yoo Na joins Choi Bomin, Park Ji Hoo and Jo Joon Young’s webtoon based drama Spirit Fingers

As a result of South Korean media coverage on April 4th, Park Yoo Na was selected for the role of Nam Ge Rin in 'Spirit Fingers'. Attention is focusing on what kind of activity Park Yoo Na, who was well-received for her visuals of 'a woman ripped from a cartoon' in webtoon original dramas such as JTBC’s 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty' and tvN 'True Beauty' will be in the drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name, 'Spirit Fingers'.

'Spirit Fingers' is a healing teen romance that tells the story of an ordinary high school girl entering a colorful and strange drawing meeting. It is a much-anticipated work by writer Jung Yoon Jung, who wrote tvN's 'Misaeng' and 'The Bride of Habaek', participating as a creator. Previously, it became a hot topic with the appearances of Park Ji Hoo, Jo Joon Young, and Golden Child's Choi Bomin.

Nam Ge Rin, played by Park Yoo Na, is the president of Spirit Fingers and has a friendly and bubbly personality. Even in the original work, she stimulates curiosity about how Park Yoo Na will portray Nam Ge Rin, who was considered a 'girl crush' character. In particular, Park's Yoo Na has been praised for her stable acting skills in her previous works such as Disney Plus 'Rookie Cops', tvN 'Hotel Del Luna', and JTBC 'SKY Castle'. Attention is focusing on how Park Yoo Na's charm will be portrayed in 'Spirit Fingers'.

Previously, the distributor NEW released the first poster for the movie 'Long D'. The photo captures the attention as it contains a thrilling two-shot of Jang Dong Yoon and Park Yoo Na. The film is an intact love story of Doha (Jang Dong Yoon) and Tae In (Park Yoo Na), a couple of the same age who started a long-distance relationship ahead of their 30s. Park Yoo Na plays Tae In, Doha's long-time lover. She is the leader of 'Long Shin Goobsin'. She passed through her hot twenties by protecting the band, but she is a person at a crossroads between her dream and reality ahead of turning 30.

